Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu has condemned France for hosting ringleaders of the YPG/PKK terror group, saying it is "best example of hypocrisy" in the fight against terrorism.

"The PKK is on the EU terror list. It has been recognised as a terrorist organisation. It is also a terrorist organisation in France. Unfortunately, in France, senators and deputies come together with these terrorists, the representatives of the bloody terrorist organisation."

They give them rewards.

"This is the best example of hypocrisy in the fight against terrorism," Cavusoglu said at a news conference with his Egyptian counterpart Sameh Shoukry in the capital Ankara.

Cavusoglu's remarks came a day after a French deputy shared a photo on Twitter with YPG representative in France.

