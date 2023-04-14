General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, the head of a powerful Sudanese paramilitary group, said he was ready to meet the army chief to de-escalate a rift between his Rapid Support Forces (RSF) and the armed forces, mediators have said.

The army on Thursday warned of a possible confrontation between the two forces in the most public sign of long-simmering disagreements that are hampering efforts to restore civilian rule.

The RSF began redeploying units in the capital Khartoum and elsewhere amid talks last month on its integration into the military under a transition plan leading to new elections.

The situation escalated after the deployment of some RSF forces near a major military airport in the northern city of Merowe on Wednesday, according to local and military sources, prompting the army to make a statement saying the moves were illegal on Thursday.

RSF chief Dagalo, better known in Sudan as Hemedti, is deputy leader of the ruling Sovereign Council headed by army chief General Abdel Fattah al Burhan.

