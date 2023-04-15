Saturday, April 15, 2023

At least four people have been killed and 10 wounded by Ukrainian shelling of a residential area in a Russian-controlled town in eastern Ukraine, the top Russian-installed official in the region said.

The official, Denis Pushilin, said a seven-year-old girl was among those wounded in the town of Yasynuvata, just north of Donetsk.

Yasynuvata is about 80 kilometres (50 miles) south of Sloviansk, where Russian missiles hit residential buildings on Friday and killed at least nine people, including a two-year-old child.

Russia also said it was pushing further into the hotspot of Bakhmut, 45 kilometres (27 miles) southeast of Sloviansk, which is one of the cities that will be at risk if Kiev loses the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.

0417 GMT — Brazil's Lula in China tells US to stop supporting Ukraine war

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has said that the United States should stop "encouraging war" in Ukraine "and start talking about peace".

"The United States needs to stop encouraging war and start talking about peace, the European Union needs to start talking about peace," Lula told reporters in Beijing at the end of a visit to China where he met with President Xi Jinping.

Lula has used his visit to push the message that "Brazil is back" as a key player on the global stage — and to warn others that the South American country's deepening relations with China are non-negotiable.

He lashed out at the power of the US dollar and the IMF and met representatives from Chinese tech giant Huawei in Shanghai, before meeting his counterpart Xi.