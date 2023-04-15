The leaking of top secret military intelligence records online has not affected Washington's cooperation with its partners and allies, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said.

Speaking at a press conference in the Vietnamese capital Hanoi on Saturday, Blinken said the United States has engaged with its partners and allies on the issue.

"Based on conversations that I've had, I have not heard anything that would affect our cooperation with allies and partners," Blinken said, adding that he has heard "appreciation" for the steps that Washington has taken.

A 21-year-old member of the US Air National Guard accused of leaking top secret military intelligence records online was charged on Friday with unlawfully copying and transmitting classified material.

'Deliberate, criminal act'