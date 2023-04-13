Fast News

Some of the most sensitive leaked details are purportedly related to Ukraine's military capabilities and shortcomings, and information about US allies including Israel and South Korea.

Investigators believe that the US Air Force National Guard employee, who specialises in intelligence, led the online chat group where the documents were posted. (Evan Vucci / AP)

The FBI has arrested an employee of the US Air Force National Guard over the leaks online of classified US documents that embarrassed Washington with allies around the world.

US Attorney General Merrick Garland said on Thursday the FBI arrested the man, Jack Teixeira, "in connection with an investigation into alleged unauthorised removal, retention, and transmission of classified national defence information."

The FBI said its agents had made an arrest and were conducting "authorized law enforcement activity at a residence in North Dighton, Massachusetts."

Video images played on news channels showed heavily armed officers in Massachusetts accompanying a young man wearing a gray t-shirt and bright red shorts into a waiting car.

His head was bowed and his hair was close-cropped.

The leaks were a "deliberate, criminal act," the Pentagon said. Pentagon spokesman Brigadier General Pat Ryder referred questions about the investigation to the Department of Justice.

READ MORE: Revelations galore: Pentagon document leak rocks US, allies

'Very serious' security risk

Some of the most sensitive leaked details are purportedly related to Ukraine's military capabilities and shortcomings, and information about US allies including Israel and South Korea.

The Biden administration has been working to assess the diplomatic and national security consequences of the leaked documents since they were first reported last week.

A top Pentagon spokesperson told reporters earlier this week that the disclosures present a "very serious risk to national security," and the Justice Department opened an investigation to identify the person responsible.

"We're getting close," US President Joe Biden told reporters in Ireland on Thursday.

He said that though he was concerned that sensitive government documents had been disclosed, "there’s nothing contemporaneous that I’m aware of that is of great consequence.”

The New York Times earlier reported that Teixeira was a National Guardsman who led Thug Shaker Central, an online group where about 20 to 30 people shared their love of guns, racist memes and video games.

The Times cited interviews and documents it reviewed.

READ MORE: Pentagon warns of 'serious' security risk from leaked US documents

Source: TRTWorld and agencies