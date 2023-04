Fast News

Over the past few days, a continuous stream of several photos of sensitive US military documents related to the conflict in Ukraine have been discovered on various social media sites.

The leaks also include a document that may have been altered to make it show that Ukraine had suffered higher casualties than Russia. (Reuters Archive)

The apparent leak of highly sensitive US documents - many of them related to the war in Ukraine - presents a "very serious" risk to US national security, the Pentagon has said.

The documents circulating online pose "a very serious risk to national security and have the potential to spread disinformation," Chris Meagher, the assistant to the secretary of defense for public affairs, told journalists on Monday.

"We're still investigating how this happened, as well as the scope of the issue. There have been steps to take a closer look at how this type of information is distributed and to whom," Meagher said.

Meagher declined to comment on whether the documents are genuine, saying a Pentagon team is working to make that assessment, but noted that photos circulating online seemed to show sensitive information.

Lawmakers from South Korea's main opposition Democratic Party express deep remorse over the illegal spying of top US intelligence agency on ally countries pic.twitter.com/cQWW9E00Xi — TRT World Now (@TRTWorldNow) April 10, 2023

Security breach

The breach, which is being investigated by the Justice Department, appears to include assessments and secret intelligence reports that touch not only on Ukraine and Russia but also highly sensitive analyses of US allies.

A steady drip of dozens of photographs of documents have been found on Twitter, Telegram, Discord and other sites in recent days, though some may have circulated online for weeks, if not months, before they began to receive media attention last week.

"Photos appear to show documents similar in format to those used to provide daily updates to our senior leaders on Ukraine and Russia-related operations, as well as other intelligence updates," Meagher said, but some "appear to have been altered."

This includes a document circulating online that seems to have been altered to make it show that Ukraine had suffered higher casualties than Russia, when the apparent original version said the reverse was true.

READ MORE: South Korea to hold talks with US regarding leaked documents

Source: AFP