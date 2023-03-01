Survivors of a shipwreck off southern Italy have wept over their dead, as relatives of some of the 67 people who drowned arrived from other countries to claim their loved ones.

The latest body to be found on Wednesday was that of a five-year-old boy, one of more than a dozen children who lost their lives on Sunday morning.

Weeping women were led among the rows of coffins laid out in a sports hall in the southern Italian seaside town of Crotone, some kneeling to pray quietly, while others howled in grief.

After a group prayer, men and women hugged and caressed the flower-adorned coffins, one man sobbing as he touched a stuffed Tigger toy, while others fainted and were carried out by Red Cross workers.

Outside, relatives who had come over from countries including Germany and Austria, described final messages exchanged with loved ones who had set off on the overcrowded boat last week.

Afghan Mohamed Djafari, who lives in Germany, said his 40-year-old cousin called him just before 4 am [local time] on Sunday.

"She said, 'We're about to arrive, we see the beach, we see lights'," he told the AFP news agency.

She then called again "and said, 'Please Mohamed, come help me, I have no idea what to do'," he said.

The boat, which was believed to have been carrying about 180 people, mostly from Afghanistan, Iran and Pakistan, broke up just off the shore in violent weather, after possibly hitting a sandbank.

'Hoped they were alive'

Djafari's cousin survived, along with her 10-year-old son, and the pair are in hospital together.

Her 17-year-old daughter died, while her seven-year-old daughter is still missing, he said.

"I drove 22 hours by car in the hope that the children were still alive," Djafari said.