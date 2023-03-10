A Turkish medical firm has developed a device for the treatment of resistant hypertension, or high blood pressure, that does not respond well to aggressive medical treatment.

INVAMED Medical Device Technologies said they have produced the Delta Modulator RDN device for this purpose.

The Modulator Renal Denervation generator works in conjunction with the Modulator Renal Denervation catheter to deliver controlled radio frequency (RF) energy during renal denervation.

By entering the kidneys from the inguinal artery with the help of a catheter, the sympathetic nerves that increase the patient's blood pressure are weakened.

The Modulator Renal Denervation catheter positions the electrodes to create 360-degree ablation and can treat kidney branches to maximise the possibility of complete denervation.