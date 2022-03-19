The upcoming World Cup qualifier between Iraq and the United Arab Emirates that was to be the first official international in Baghdad since the 2003 US-led invasion has been switched to Saudi Arabia.

Sunday’s missile attack on the northern city of Erbil prompted the switch to Riyadh for Thursday's game, FIFA and the Asian Football Confederation announced on Saturday.

"Following the latest incidents in Iraq as well as the broader shifts in global security in recent weeks, a reassessment of the safety and security situation in Iraq was performed jointly by FIFA and the AFC.

“Based on the assessment and to ensure the highest standards of safety and security for all the stakeholders involved, it was decided that the match should be moved to a neutral venue," the statement said.

The decision comes less than a month after the Iraq Football Association announced that FIFA had given Baghdad the go-ahead to stage the crucial game.

Iraq had been banned for much of the past 19 years from hosting international games due to security concerns.

Off the pitch

The country has hosted just two World Cup qualifiers since 2003: against Jordan in Erbil in 2011 and Hong Kong in the southern city of Basra in 2019.