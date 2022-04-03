Australia, led by a sublime 170 from Alyssa Healy, has rewritten the record books to beat a valiant England by 71 runs in the Women's World Cup final in Christchurch.

Australia amassed a daunting 356 for five on Sunday but the defending champions England, faced with a record target, kept up the run rate but ran out of wickets to be dismissed for 285 in the 44th over, with Nat Sciver unbeaten on 148.

The victory continued Australia's dominance of the 50-over format with their seventh title from 12 World Cups and extended their one-day international record to 38 wins from 39 matches over the past four years.

Against England, they lost the toss but nothing else.

England captain Heather Knight put Australia into bat, noting her side had bowled "outstandingly well" at Hagley Oval, but Australian openers Perry and Rachael Haynes were not listening.

They showed patience, scoring a sedate 26 off the first eight overs before Healey went on the rampage, paying the bowlers no respect as she pounded all points of the boundary with 26 fours.

READ MORE:Australia crush Pakistan by 7 wickets at Women's World Cup