Warne, who died of a suspected heart attack, is widely regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time.

Warne’s management said he was found unresponsive in his villa and he could not be revived despite the best efforts.
Warne’s management said he was found unresponsive in his villa and he could not be revived despite the best efforts. (Reuters Archive)

Australian cricketer Shane Warne has died aged 52.

Fox Sports reported on Friday that Warne's management had released a brief statement that he passed away in Thailand of a suspected heart attack.

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” the statement said.

“The family requests privacy at this time and will provide further details in due course."

Warne is widely regarded as the greatest leg-spinner of all time. He took 708 test wickets in a Test career which spanned from 1992 to 2007.

He later played in the Indian Premier League and other Twenty20 competitions before retiring from all international cricket in 2013 but continued to be involved in the game as a broadcaster.

Source: Reuters