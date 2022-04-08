SpaceX has launched three rich businessmen and their astronaut escort to the International Space Station for more than a week’s stay, as NASA joins Russia in hosting guests at the world’s most expensive tourist destination.

Friday’s launch is the second private charter for Elon Musk’s SpaceX, which took a billionaire and his guests on a three-day orbit ride last year.

Arriving at the space station Saturday will be an American, Canadian and Israeli who run investment, real estate and other companies. They’re paying $55 million apiece for the rocket ride and accommodations, all meals included.

The private Axiom Space company arranged the visit with NASA for its three paying customers: Larry Connor of Dayton, Ohio, who runs the Connor Group; Mark Pathy, founder and CEO of Montreal’s Mavrik Corp.; and Israel’s Eytan Stibbe, a founding partner of Vital Capital.

Russia has been hosting tourists at the space station – and before that the Mir station – for decades.

NASA is finally getting into the act, after years of opposing space station visitors.

The visitors' tickets include access to all but the Russian portion of the space station – they’ll need permission from the three cosmonauts on board.

