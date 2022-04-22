Lewis Hamilton has refused to rule out his chances of taking a record eighth Formula One title this season, saying that champions Mercedes still had time to sort out their problems.

"I'm no mathematician so I don't know what the percentage chances are but it's definitely tough, it's a tall order," Hamilton told reporters on Friday.

"There's a long, long way to go. We've seen in the previous year how much happens in a season, there's still so many races to go.

Ferrari are leading both championships ahead of a home Emilia Romagna Grand Prix at Imola this weekend, with Charles Leclerc already 34 points clear of Hamilton's team mate George Russell after three races.

Hamilton is fifth overall, and 43 points behind the Monegasque, with team boss Toto Wolff playing down Mercedes' chances.

"There's still time for us to turn this around, still time for us to fix this car and extract the full potential and that's what I know all the team are working flat out to try to achieve," Hamilton said.

