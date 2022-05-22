POLITICS
1 MIN READ
VakifBank Istanbul win 2022 CEV Women's Champions League Volley
VakifBank beat Italian club Carraro Imoco Conegliano 3-1 in the final.
VakifBank Istanbul win 2022 CEV Women's Champions League Volley
VakifBank Istanbul bagged their fifth CEV Women's Champions League title with this victory. / AA
May 22, 2022

VakifBank Istanbul has won the 2022 CEV Women's Champions League Volley by beating Italian club Carraro Imoco Conegliano 3-1 (25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 25-21) in the final.

Brazilian hitter Gabriela Braga Guimaraes and Swedish player Isabelle Haak carried the Istanbul team to victory on Sunday, with 22 and 19 points, respectively, at the Stozice Arena in Ljubljana, Slovenia.

Recommended

Italian player Paola Ogechi Egonu's 38-point performance was not enough for the reigning champions, Imoco Volley, to come out on top.

VakifBank Istanbul bagged their fifth CEV Women's Champions League title with this victory.

READ MORE:Turkish women’s snow volleyball team wins CEV European Tour cup

SOURCE:AA
Explore
Putin warns Europe as world enters 'polycentric era'
Top US universities face pressure to align with Trump's priorities for funding
Venezuela accuses US of 'provocation' after fighter jets spotted near coast
US veterans slam Washington's silence on Israel's attack on Gaza-bound aid vessels
By Noureldein Ghanem
Protests sweep Europe against Israeli attack on Gaza-bound Global Sumud Flotilla
Russia open to Trump's Gaza peace plan but Palestinian statehood is key: Putin
US supplies of Tomahawks to Ukraine will be dangerously escalatory: Russia
Five years after Ladakh chill, India and China resume direct flights
Russia and Ukraine exchange 185 prisoners of war each
Everything you need to know about the US government shutdown
Trump administration freezes New York funding, cuts energy projects
US to provide Ukraine with intelligence for long-range strikes in Russia — report
Nondisclosure rules, random polygraph tests: Pentagon looks for ways to curb leaks, internal dissent
Vance accuses 'left-wing' Democrats of causing US government shutdown, warns of mass layoffs
By Baba Umar
'Bills don't wait': Furloughed workers, cops, others reveal what government shutdown means on ground
By Sadiq S Bhat
UN 'stole 60 years' from Turkish Cypriots on Cyprus issue: TRNC foreign minister