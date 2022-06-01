WORLD
2 MIN READ
Hurricane Agatha turns deadly after it hits Mexico
At least 11 people are dead and 33 missing after Agatha hit the country as Category Two hurricane, triggering heavy rains and flooding.
Hurricane Agatha turns deadly after it hits Mexico
Mexico is regularly lashed by tropical storms on both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts, generally between the months of May and November. / Reuters
June 1, 2022

At least 33 people remain missing and 11 are confirmed dead after Hurricane Agatha swept through Mexico.

The storm made landfall along Mexico's Pacific coast on Monday, the strongest since record keeping began in 1949, according to the US National Hurricane Center (NHC). 

It triggered heavy rains and deadly flooding.

"There are 33 (people) missing and 11 deaths basically in the upper area of the coast," Oaxaca state governor Alejandro Murat said on Wednesday.

Two people aged 18 and 21 years old died when part of a hill collapsed in the community of Santa Catarina Xanaguia, according to the Oaxaca civil protection office.

Another woman died and her son was injured in a landslide in Llano del Chillar, the office said.

Recommended

Category Two hurricane

Agatha made landfall near Puerto Angel in Oaxaca as a Category Two hurricane - the second lowest on a scale of five - with winds of 165 kilometers per hour.

Mexico is regularly lashed by tropical storms on both its Pacific and Atlantic coasts, generally between the months of May and November.

The deadliest storm to hit Mexico last year was a Category 3 hurricane called Grace that killed 11 people in the eastern states of Veracruz and Puebla in August.

READ MORE:Casualties as hurricane Agatha wallops southern Mexico

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
Erdogan on UNGA: Palestine took centre stage, Israel isolated, Trump talks promising
From White House, Netanyahu rings Qatar, apologises for Israel's attack on Doha
Saudi-led consortium to buy FIFA-famous video game giant for whopping $55B
Spy plot suspected as Serbia arrests 11 over pig heads at mosques in France
'Only China can halt Ukraine war': Poland
Hungary blocks Ukrainian news sites after Kiev's similar move
'Ukraine must join EU, and it will': Zelenskyy
Only thing between Gaza and aid flotilla is the sea, unless Israel has other plans
War with Russia could escalate to nuclear conflict, Medvedev warns Europe
EU confirms reimposition of Iran sanctions after UN move over nuclear programme
Sweden deploys anti-drone systems to Denmark amid rising drone threats ahead of EU summits
Nepal imposes travel ban on ousted PM Oli over protest violence
By Elif Eren
Pro-EU ruling party wins key Moldova polls with over 50 percent vote
China rolls out K-visa targeting global talents as Trump tightens H‑1B access
By Abhishek G Bhaya
Trump advances Gaza peace plan as Netanyahu visits White House
Iran executes man convicted of spying for Israel as Tehran continues wave of executions