CULTURE
2 MIN READ
Beyonce to release new album 'Renaissance' by end of July
The chart-topping singer's website also showed what appeared to be a new solo album available for pre-order.
Beyonce to release new album 'Renaissance' by end of July
The album was a long time in the making, said an editor of British Vogue who had the chance to hear the artist's new music earlier this year. / AP Archive
June 16, 2022

Music superstar Beyonce has revealed the title of what appears to be her first solo album in six years, "Renaissance", following on the critically-acclaimed "Lemonade".

Taking to social media on Thursday, the chart-topper simply listed the words " act i Renaissance" and July 29 date in her bio.

The blockbuster singer's website also showed what appeared to be a new solo album available for pre-order.

Streaming sites Spotify and Apple also posted artwork for the record.

Fans had anticipated news from the Grammy Award winner after the singer deleted her profile picture from social media platforms last week.

Long time in the making

Recommended

The "Crazy in Love" and "Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It)" hitmaker's last studio album "Lemonade" was released in 2016.

She has collaborated with other artists in recent years, including rapper Megan Thee Stallion, as well as curated the soundtrack album for the 2019 remake of "The Lion King".

Announcing Beyonce as British Vogue's July issue cover star, editor Edward Enninful said he had listened to her new music at a dinner at the star's house earlier this year.

Recounting the meeting in an article, he wrote: "The creation has been a long process, she explains, with the pandemic giving her far longer to spend thinking and rethinking every decision."

"Just the way she likes it," he added.

READ MORE: Beyonce leads 2021 Grammy nominations with nine nods

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
4,500-year-old golden brooch and rare jade discovered in Türkiye’s ancient city of Troy
Oil flow resumes on Iraq–Türkiye pipeline
Palestinian actor haunted by nightmares after playing paramedic in searing Hind Rajab movie
By Melis Alemdar
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar