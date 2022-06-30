Rapper, producer and entrepreneur Kanye West, who legally changed his name to Ye last year, has been sued for allegedly sampling a song by musician Marshall Jefferson without permission.

Ultra International Music Publishing LLC said on Wednesday the track "Flowers" from West's album "Donda 2" includes a sample from Jefferson's 1986 dance song "Move Your Body" that is repeated at least 22 times.

A representative for West did not immediately respond to a request for comment, nor did West's label Universal Music Group, which is not a party to the suit.

An attorney for Ultra International Music Publishing LLC, which owns the rights to Jefferson's song, said on Wednesday the company had no comment and believes the lawsuit speaks for itself.

Jefferson is a pioneer of house music from West's hometown of Chicago. According to the lawsuit, West and his representatives acknowledged during talks with Jefferson that "Flowers" sampled "Move Your Body," but did not take a license.

"West advocates for artists’ rights with one hand, yet has no shame in taking away rights from another artist with the other," the lawsuit said.

