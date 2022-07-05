Ukrainian mathematician Maryna Viazovska has been named as one of four recipients of the prestigious Fields Medal, which is often described a the Nobel prize in mathematics

France's Hugo Duminil-Copin, US-based June Huh and Britain's James Maynard were also awarded the medals at a ceremony in Helsinki on Tuesday, the International Mathematical Union jury said.

The Fields medal recognises "outstanding mathematical achievement" by under-40s and is awarded once every four years.

The ceremony was part of the International Congress of Mathematicians, which was initially scheduled to be held in Saint Petersburg but was moved online due to the conflict in Ukraine. The award ceremony took place in Finland.

Viazovska, who holds the chair in number theory at the Swiss Federal Institute of Technology Lausanne, is only the second woman to win the prize in its over 80-year history.

The International Congress of Mathematicians said Viazovska was being honoured for her work on the densest packing of identical spheres in eight dimensions.

READ MORE:Ukraine praises IOC's 'unwavering' stance on Russia sport ban

Sphere packing problem