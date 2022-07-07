Netflix has confirmed that its wildly popular "Stranger Things" is getting a spin-off series and a new stage play set within its creepy supernatural world.

The sci-fi horror is one of Netflix's flagship and most-watched shows, more than enough reason for the streaming giant's decision announced on Wednesday.

Following a group of teenagers in a fictional US town as they battle monsters from another dimension, the show's most recent fourth season sits atop the streaming giant's all-time viewing rankings for English-language shows.

It has clocked up more than 1.15 billion hours as yet, a figure likely to rise as the final episodes only dropped on Friday, and Netflix's viewing rankings use a metric of total hours watched within 28 days of release.

So far, "Stranger Things" is only surpassed by South Korean smash hit "Squid Game."

'Pierced the zeitgeist'