Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios have agreed to meet for dinner after the Wimbledon final with the winner footing the bill as their blossoming "bromance" takes off.

The pair meet in a hotly-anticipated showdown at the All England Club on Sunday with the Serb gunning for a seventh title and the Australian a first.

During an Instagram chat, the two stars, who were once at loggerheads with Kyrgios calling the Serb "a tool", agreed to the wager.

They reportedly met at practice, then took the conversation to social media with Djokovic saying: "It took you five years to say something nice about me", to which Kyrgios responded: "But I defended you when it mattered."

The Serb added: "You did, I appreciate that," to which Kyrgios asked: "We friends now?"

Djokovic then made the offer to meet.

"If you are inviting me for a drink or dinner, I accept. PS winner of tomorrow (Sunday) pays," he said to which the Australian responded: "Deal, let's go to a nightclub and go nuts."