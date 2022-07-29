CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Dylan accuser drops sex abuse case after evidence destruction allegation
In a letter Dylan's legal team filed with a federal court, they accused the plaintiff of deleting important text messages.
Dylan accuser drops sex abuse case after evidence destruction allegation
Bob Dylan has always denied the charges against him. / AP
July 29, 2022

A woman who sued Bob Dylan for allegedly sexually abusing her when she was 12 has dropped her case, just after the folk-rock artist's legal team accused her of destroying evidence.

In August of last year, the plaintiff, who remains unnamed and was identified only as J.C., had filed a suit alleging that Dylan abused her over a six-week period between April and May of 1965.

It alleged Dylan "exploited his status as a musician" to provide "alcohol and drugs and sexually abuse her multiple times" at the famed Chelsea hotel in Manhattan.

The suit also accused Dylan, who turned 81 in May, of physically threatening the girl. 

At the time a spokesperson for Dylan, who was born Robert Zimmerman, had dubbed the accusation "untrue".

READ MORE:Three men charged over stolen 'Hotel California' lyrics

'The case is over'

Recommended

In a letter Dylan's legal team filed with the federal court on Wednesday, they accused the plaintiff of deleting important text messages, and suggested that "monetary sanctions" were necessary.

On Thursday, Dylan's lawyers said the plaintiff had dropped the case. Lawyers for the plaintiff did not immediately respond to a request for comment by AFP news agency.

"This case is over," said Dylan's lead counsel, Orin Snyder, in a statement given to AFP.

"It is outrageous that it was ever brought in the first place. We are pleased that the plaintiff has dropped this lawyer-driven sham and that the case has been dismissed with prejudice."

The plaintiff's lawsuit was filed last summer, a day before the window for filing claims under New York State's Child Victims Act closed.

The act allowed victims of abuse to sue their alleged attackers irrespective of the age of the claims or whether the statute of limitations had passed.

READ MORE:Bob Dylan wins 2016 Nobel Prize in Literature

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions