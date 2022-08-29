Taylor Swift has won the top honor at MTV's annual Video Music Awards for a 10-minute version of her 2012 breakup song "All Too Well".

The singer also made a surprise announcement during Sunday's ceremony of a new album coming in October.

She thanked fans from the stage at the Prudential Center in New Jersey as she accepted the honor. "All Too Well" is one of the past hits Swift re-recorded after a dispute with her former record label.

"We wouldn't have been able to make this short film if it weren't for you, the fans," Swift said, before revealing that she will release her next album on October 21.

Puerto Rican singer Bad Bunny was named artist of the year and was handed his Moon Person statue at New York's Yankee Stadium, where he was playing a concert in front of a sold-out crowd.

Former Disney Channel star Dove Cameron, singer of hits "Breakfast" and "Boyfriend," was named best new artist. "This year has been so wild," she said, and dedicated her award "to all the queer kids out there."

Other winners