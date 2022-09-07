He was a unique individual surviving in the Brazilian Amazon rainforest, living on fruit, nuts and game. A symbol of the struggle of indigenous people of the Amazon, he lived a solitary life and was known for the holes he dug around the forest.

Now this man whose very name was unknown is dead, and his passing has made headlines around the world.

His life was marked by massacres that left him as the lone survivor of a small tribe attacked by gunmen apparently hired by ranchers seeking to exploit the pristine Amazon.

He was found dead lying in a hammock on August 23 in Tanaru Indigenous Territory. Authorities found no signs of violence and believe he died of natural causes.

The man was covered in the bright feathers of a bird called the guacamaya, a kind of macaw, local news reports said.

The Tanaru Indigenous Territory covers 8,000 hectares (30 square miles) of protected rainforest in Brazil's southwestern Rondonia state, bordering Bolivia. The reserve is surrounded by sprawling cattle ranches.

Rife with rogue miners and wood cutters whose work is illegal, it is one of the most dangerous regions of Brazil, according to the Survival International NGP.

The Tanaru land "is like an oasis of green in the sea of destruction," said NGO director Fiona Watson.

An arrow shot

The "man of the hole" was first spotted in 1996 by a documentary team traveling with officials of the National Indian Foundation (FUNAI), a government agency that was probing a massacre committed against his tribe.

The foundation website notes that it exists for "mapping out and protecting lands traditionally inhabited and used by [indigenous peoples]. It is charged with preventing invasions of indigenous territories by outsiders."

Proving the presence of indigenous people in the Tanaru forest area was necessary in order to grant the area legal protection.

The footage was featured in a documentary called "Corumbiara" in 2009.

In it, the man's eyes are seen peering out from inside a straw hut. A spear pokes out at one point, as if to scare visitors away. But no one utters a word.