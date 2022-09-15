Roger Federer has announced that he is retiring from professional tennis at age 41 after winning 20 Grand Slam titles.

Federer posted his news on Twitter on Thursday, saying his farewell event will be the Laver Cup in London next week. That is a team event run by his management company.

“As many of you know, the past three years have presented me with challenges in the form of injuries and surgeries. I’ve worked hard to return to full competitive form," Federer wrote on Twitter.

"But I also know my body’s capacities and limits, and its message to me lately has been clear.”

Federer has not competed since Wimbledon in July 2021, and so, in that sense, his news is not all that surprising.

But he had appeared at an event marking the 100-year anniversary of Centre Court at the All England Club this July and said he hoped to come back to play there "one more time."

He also had said he would return to tournament action in his home country at the Swiss Indoors in October.

End of an era of tennis

His decision comes just days after the end of the US Open, which is expected to be the last tournament of 23-time major champion Serena Williams’ career and signals the real end of an era in tennis.