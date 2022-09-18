POLITICS
2 MIN READ
Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest Premier League player
The 15-year-old made history when he came on as a substitute during a match with Brentford.
Ethan Nwaneri becomes youngest Premier League player
Nwaneri is 15 years and 181 days old. / Reuters
September 18, 2022

Fifteen-year-old Ethan Nwaneri has become the youngest player to step on the field in a Premier League match.  

Nwaneri came on as a substitute for Arsenal as they returned to the top of the Premier League with a comfortable 3-0 win against Brentford on Sunday.

He broke the record held by Liverpool midfielder Harvey Elliott who was 16 when he first appeared in the competition in 2019. 

The Gunners are on 18 points from the opening seven matches of the season with defending champions Manchester City a point behind.

North London rivals Tottenham Hotspur are also on 17 points.

William Saliba headed the visitors in front in the 17th minute, rising to angle a corner from Bukayo Saka in off the far post.

Recommended

Another header, 11 minutes later, doubled Arsenal's advantage with Grant Xhaka picking out Gabriel Jesus with a perfectly floated cross from the left which the Brazilian met powerfully.

The game was put beyond Brentford in the fourth minute after the break thanks to a wonderful strike from outside the box by Portuguese midfielder Fabio Vieira, which rattled in off the post.

Nwaneri, who is 15 years and 181 days old, came on as a substitute in the second minute of stoppage time, the first player under 16 to play in the competition.

The defeat leaves Brentford in ninth place on nine points.

READ MORE:Three more Premier League games postponed ahead of queen's funeral

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
China, North Korea vow united front against ‘hegemony, power politics’
French intelligence tried to rig Moldova elections via Telegram, says founder Durov
Denmark bans all civilian drone flights due to EU summit
Russia's Lavrov warns against using UN force in Haiti as cover for military action against Venezuela
By Baba Umar
Niger leader tells UNGA France must 'remember and recognise its crimes' in Sahel nation since 1899
By Baba Umar
Trump claims FBI planted over 250 agents in 2021 Capitol riot
Türkiye’s Erdogan, Spain’s Sanchez discuss Gaza crisis, bilateral ties in phone Call
Russian FM Lavrov: Israel trying to 'blow up' Middle East
'We are a resilient people': Mansour backs two-state solution as Gaza peace plan gains traction
By Sadiq S Bhat
Zelenskyy demands $90B in US arms, reveals secret Israeli Patriot missiles deployment
Trump says he'll send troops to Portland, Oregon, to handle 'domestic terrorists'
Nations vie to host UN and its agencies amid funding crisis stemming from US cuts
By Baba Umar
'This is not organised': WFP admits Gaza food aid distribution has collapsed
By Sadiq S Bhat
Iran recalls ambassadors to Europe as Pezeshkian downplays UN sanctions snapback
Syria opens candidate registration for first parliamentary elections since Assad’s fall
US to revoke Colombian president's visa over 'incendiary actions' during pro-Palestine protest in NY