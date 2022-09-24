Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi has told US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken that America is sending "wrong and dangerous" signals over Taiwan, calling the island its "internal matter."

The United States is attempting to undermine China's sovereignty and territorial integrity over Taiwan, Wang told Blinken in New York, according to a read-out from his ministry on Saturday.

"Taiwan is an internal matter, the US has no right to intervene in any way to resolve it," Yi said.

"The more rampant 'Taiwan independence' activities are, the less likely a peaceful settlement will be made."

Yi added that Beijing will continue to adhere to the principles of "peaceful reunification, one country, two systems."

The Chinese foreign minister's comments came after Blinken stressed the maintenance of peace in Taiwan earlier on Friday amid high tensions over the island.

Talks over Taiwan

Taiwan was the focus of the 90-minute, "direct and honest" talks between Blinken and a top Chinese diplomat on the margins of the United Nations General Assembly in New York, a senior administration official told reporters.