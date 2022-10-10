Bosnia and Herzegovina has ordered a recount of last week's vote for president of the Balkan country's Serb entity, after the opposition disputed the preliminary results calling the elections "a fraud".

The preliminary count suggested that current Bosnian Serb political leader Milorad Dodik, who nurtures close ties with the Kremlin, had won some 30,000 votes more than right-wing opposition candidate Jelena Trivic.

The votes from all 2,239 polling stations in Republika Srpska will be recounted, Bosnia's Central Election Commission (CIK) President Suad Arnautovic said.

The election commission has seen "some material evidence, video recordings and documents, which undoubtedly prove that this process has been contaminated and that it is not possible to confirm the results" of the vote, Arnautovic said during a live broadcast of the CIK session.

The decision was made after six out of seven members of the commission voted in favour, and ordered the main counting centre in Sarajevo to reopen the bags of ballots and count them again, he added.

Irregularities in votes