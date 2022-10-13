Even as extreme weather and climate disasters are multiplying, half of countries lack the advanced early warning systems needed to save lives, the United Nations has warned.

In a fresh report on Thursday, the UN agencies for weather and for disaster risk reduction found countries with poor early warning systems on average see eight times greater mortality from disasters than countries with strong measures.

Proper early warning systems for floods, droughts, heatwaves, storms or other disasters allow for planning to minimise adverse impacts.

"Extreme weather events will happen. But they do not need to become deadly disasters," UN chief Antonio Guterres said.

As the impacts of climate change are increasingly felt, the world is seeing more disasters that have "compounding and cascading impacts", Thursday's report said.

Countries should therefore be equipped with multi-hazard early warning systems, but only half of the world's nations currently have such mechanisms in place, the report found.

Poorer regions, often the most vulnerable to climate shocks and natural disasters, are the worst equipped to face situations with multiple impacts.

READ MORE:UN: World to be hit harder by disasters in coming years

'Significant gaps in protection'