Indians celebrate Diwali as bright earthen oil lamps and dazzling, colourful lights lit up homes and streets across the country to mark the Hindu festival that symbolises the victory of light over darkness.

Ahead of Monday's celebrations, cities and towns across the country were decked with colourful lights.

Many light earthen oil lamps or candles, and fireworks are set off as part of the celebrations.

In the evening, a special prayer is dedicated to the Hindu goddess Lakshmi, who is believed to bring luck and prosperity.

Millions of Indians thronged crowded bazaars for shopping, bringing back the Diwali cheer that was dampened during the last two years due to coronavirus restrictions.

The markets buzzed with eager shoppers buying flowers, lanterns and candles meant to decorate houses and offices.

As dusk fell on Sunday, over 1.5 million earthen lamps were lit and kept burning for 45 minutes at Ram ki Paidi, at the banks of Saryu River in the northern city of Ayodhya in Uttar Pradesh state, retaining the Guinness World Record it set last year.