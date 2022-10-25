A first-of-its-kind panel organised by NASA has opened a study of what the government calls "unidentified aerial phenomena," commonly termed UFOs, bringing together experts from scientific fields ranging from physics to astrobiology.

The 16-member panel, convened on Monday with little fanfare, will focus its inquiry entirely on unclassified sightings and other data collected from civilian government and commercial sectors, according to the US space agency.

The team's inquiry is separate from a newly formalised Pentagon-based investigation of unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs, reported by military aviators and analysed by US defence and intelligence officials.

The parallel NASA and Pentagon efforts highlight a turning point for the US government after spending decades deflecting, debunking and discrediting observations of unidentified flying objects, or UFOs, dating back to the 1940s.

The term UFOs, long associated with notions of flying saucers and alien spacecraft, has been replaced in official government parlance by "UAP."

Announcing the formation of its panel in June, NASA said, "There is no evidence UAPs are extraterrestrial in origin."

READ MORE: US holds first public hearing on UFOs in 50 years