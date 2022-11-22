Multiple Oscar winner Steven Spielberg will be honoured for his life’s work at the Berlin International Film Festival in February 2023.

Festival organisers said on Tuesday that the 75-year-old American director, producer and screenwriter will be awarded an honorary Golden Bear, the annual event’s top prize, for a body of work that comprises more than 100 movies and series.

Spielberg’s work “is unique in the history of international cinema of the past 60 years for its immense variety,” the festival said.

'Incredible career'