Riots in Brussels, Amsterdam after Morocco upset Belgium in World Cup
Football fans vandalised public property and clashed with police in the Belgian capital after Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 in the football World Cup match.
Large contingent of police were sent to central streets in Brussels to pacify the situation. / AFP
November 28, 2022

Riots have erupted in Belgium's capital and several Dutch cities after Morocco beat Belgium in a World Cup Group F match.

Fans draped in Moroccan flags hit the streets on Sunday droving around the city honking their horns in elation. Violence erupted after some masked fans threw fireworks in the streets around Midi Railway Station in Brussels.

Public property have been vandalised, claims police report and in some places, electric scooters and trash cans were set on fire. 

A vehicle belonging to a car rental company was also overturned by a crowd. 

"The rioters used pyrotechnic material, projectiles, sticks, and set fire on the public highway," police spokesperson Ilse Van de Keere said.

Scattered violence in Amsterdam

Police alleged that one journalist was also injured due to fireworks and forcing them for intervention.

Large contingent of police were sent to central streets to pacify the situation. Police also closed off roads leading to some tourist spots in the city centre.

Brussels Mayor Philippe Close condemning the violence called on the rioters to stay away from tourist and shopping areas.

"Around 7 pm calm returned and preventive patrols remain in place in the sectors concerned," said police.

Meanwhile, the celebration by Morocco supporters several squares in Amsterdam also resulted in some violence.

Around 500 Moroccan fans gathered in Rotterdam and some threw fireworks and started fires. 

Police arrived at the scene to intervene and some of the fans threw glasses and fireworks at them.

Morocco beat Belgium 2-0 on Sunday with goals by Abdelhamid Sabiri and Zakaria Aboukhlal.

READ MORE:Morocco stuns Belgium with 2-0 defeat in World Cup match

READ MORE: Feelings of 'brotherhood': World Cup brings flashes of Arab unity

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
