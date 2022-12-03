US rock band Guns N' Roses has sued a gun shop online that's called Texas Guns and Roses, telling a federal court that the company appropriated its name unjustly.

In a lawsuit filed in Los Angeles on Thursday, attorneys for the band said a corporation that runs the online shop was conning consumers into believing the business had something to do with the rock band.

Guns N' Roses "quite reasonably does not want to be associated with Defendant, a firearms and weapons retailer," the lawsuit says.

Additionally, the band claimed, the gun dealer "espouses political views related to the regulation and control of firearms and weapons on the website that may be polarising to many US consumers."

The lawsuit identified Jersey Village Florist LLC as the owner and operator of Texas Guns and Roses, which it said sells firearms and ammunition, scopes, body armour and metal safes, among other items.

The online business is registered at a Houston address and obtained its Texas registry listing in 2016 without Guns N' Roses' "approval, license, or consent," according to the suit.