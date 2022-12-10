President Xi Jinping has expressed China's support for end to Israeli occupation of Palestine's territories and voiced frustration over the "historical injustice" suffered by Palestinians.

"It is not possible to continue the historical injustice suffered by the Palestinians," the Chinese president said on Friday at the opening of the Riyadh-Gulf-Chinese Summit for Cooperation and Development in Saudi Arabia.

Xi called for granting Palestine "full membership in the United Nations" and said Beijing "supports the two-state solution and the establishment of a Palestinian state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital."

Xi's visit to Saudi Arabia is his third journey outside China since Covid-19 pandemic. He arrived on Wednesday in Saudi Arabia in his first trip to the kingdom since 2016.

On the third and final day of his visit, Xi said he considered the Chinese-Arab summit a "defining event in the history of Chinese-Arab relations."

Relations between the two "are based on mutual interest in peace and harmony," he said.

