CULTURE
3 MIN READ
TRT co-production 'Triangle of Sadness' wins prizes at European Film Awards
Class satire by Swedish director Ruben Ostlund won Best Film, as well as Best Director, Best Screenplay and the Best Male Performance award.
TRT co-production 'Triangle of Sadness' wins prizes at European Film Awards
Now firmly established as cinema's king of cringe, Ostlund, 48, took a scalpel to bourgeois niceties in 'Triangle of Sadness'. This time he turned his gaze on fashion models and the ultra-rich, who find their status suddenly undermined when disaster strikes a cruise ship.
December 12, 2022

Director Ruben Ostlund's film Triangle of Sadness, co-produced by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), dominated the European Film Awards (EFA), receiving the top prize and three other trophies.

The satire won Best Film as well as Best Director, Best Screenplay and the Best Male Performance award for Zlatko Buri during the ETA awards on Saturday at the Harpa Conference and Concert Hall in Reykjavik, Iceland.

TRT General Manager Mehmet Zahid Sobaci, celebrated the awards won by the film, writing on his social media, "Our films became the best in Europe two years in a row. I congratulate the film crew."

Sobaci was referencing another TRT co-production,Quo Vadis, Aida?  that won the EFA top prize last year. 

Triangle of Sadness is also a finalist in the LUX Audience Award, which will be announced in June, 2023.

On Monday, it was also announced that that the film received two nominations in the US-based award-giving body, the Golden Globes. 

Recommended

The film earned a nomination for Best Motion Picture for Musical or Comedy, as well as a Best Supporting Actress for Filipina actress, Dolly de Leon. De Leon had also won  Best Supporting Performance for the film at the LA Film Critics on Sunday. 

Social satire 

"Triangle of Sadness" is a social satire on wealthy industrialists and influencers, featuring two models and influencers, Carl (Harris Dickinson) and Yaya (Charlbi Dean) who are invited on a luxury yacht cruise.

In addition to Türkiye, other co-producer countries were Sweden, France, the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland and Greece.

It won the top honour, Palme d’Or, at the 75th Cannes film festival, putting Ostlund among a select group of two-time winners of the top prize at Cannes. 

He first scooped the Palme in 2017 for "The Square".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions
'Free Palestine' echoes at Emmy Awards