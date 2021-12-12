Fast News

Jasmila Zbanic’s film about Srebrenica genocide in the mid-1990s in Bosnia has won the top prize for European Film in 2021.

Jasna Duricic won the best actress for her performance as a UN interpreter trying to save her family from being ethnically cleansed. (AA)

Winners at the 34th European Film Awards were announced with “Quo Vadis, Aida?” winning best film.

Jasmila Zbanic's film tells the story of genocide in Srebrenitsa and received two more awards at the ceremony on Saturday.

Zbanic won the best director while Jasna Duricic was awarded best actress for her role in the film.

The director dedicated the award to the mothers and women of Srebrenica, as well as murdered fathers, wives and sons.

“Women always have to fix the mess made by men. They taught us how to turn destruction into love,” she said.

She noted that the cinema industry is lacking female perspectives. “We need more complex stories in order to make our audience ready for very complex times ahead of us.”

The film Quo Vadis, Aida? is co-produced by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT).

The award European Film 2021 goes to QUO VADIS, AIDA?, directed by Jasmila Žbanić, produced by Damir Ibrahimović and Jasmila Žbanić. #europeanfilmawards pic.twitter.com/mPGIVH9gQL — European Film Awards (@EuroFilmAwards) December 11, 2021

"Oscars of Europe"

The best actor was won by Anthony Hopkins for his role in "The Father" and best screenplay was given to Florian Zeller and Christopher Hampton for their work on the film.

Best comedy was given to "Ninjababy," directed by Yngvild Sve Flikke.

"Fleet," directed by Jonas Poher Rasmussen, was awarded to best documentary and best animation while Danish director Susanne Bier was honored for her contributions to European cinema around the world.

The ceremony organized by the European Film Academy was held virtually due to the coronavirus pandemic .

The European Film Awards are considered the "Oscars of Europe."

Source: TRTWorld and agencies