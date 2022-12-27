World football authority FIFA has chosen, for the first time, a female Palestinian referee to officiate at the upcoming Women's World Cup matches.

The official Palestinian News & Information Agency (WAFA) reported that Heba Saadia will make the calls at the Women's World Cup in Australia and New Zealand from July 20 to August 20, 2023.

The ninth Women's World Cup, which will be held by Australia and New Zealand, is the first to be co-organised by two nations and the first to include 32 countries.

Football in Palestine

For many years, Israeli forces restricted sports activities in Palestine by damaging sports facilities, denying travel permits to football players from Gaza to cross through Israel into the occupied West Bank to play in the local championships, and killing football players.