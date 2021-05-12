Insight

Posting messages of support on Twitter, several football stars expressed their concern over Israel's bombing of Palestinian neighbourhoods.

Football players across the world have expressed their solidarity with Palestinians after Israeli forces attacked the Al-Aqsa Mosque and bombed civilian neighbourhoods of Gaza.

At least 43 Palestinians have been killed, including 13 children and three women, and 300 others have been wounded in Israeli airstrikes.

Amid a reckless bombing campaign launched by Israel against Palestinian civilians, considered to be more grave than the one that took place in 2014, people from all over the world have been criticising Israel for having gone rogue.

Famous football players also showed solidarity with the Palestinian people.

The players of one of Turkey's leading football teams, Fenerbahce, took to social media to express their support for the Palestinian cause.

From Mesut Ozil to Luis Gustavo, the Fenerbahce players wore FreePalestine t-shirts before the league match against Sivasspor on Tuesday.

Players of Fenerbahce and Demir Grup Sivasspor wear t-shirts with Palestinian and Turkish flags and a message reading with "Free Palestine" to show solidarity with Palestinians over Israeli attacks in Jerusalem and Gaza Strip ahead of Turkish Super Lig soccer match between Fenerbahce and Demir Grup Sivasspor at Ulker Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey on May 11, 2021. (AA)

Liverpool’s Mohammed Salah called on world leaders, including Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, to intervene immediately and help stop the killing of innocent Palestinians.

I’m calling on all the world leaders including on the Prime Minister of the country that has been my home for the past 4 years to do everything in their power to make sure the violence and killing of innocent people stops immediately. Enough is enough. @BorisJohnson — Mohamed Salah (@MoSalah) May 11, 2021

Salah changed his profile picture on Twitter, instead posting a picture of him taken in the compound of the Al-Aqsa Mosque. The picture went viral with tens of thousands of Twitter users retweeting it.

Salah’s teammate Sadio Mane described the attacks as “heartbreaking.”

Manchester City’s Riyad Mahrez, whose team won its second Premier League championship yesterday, posted the Palestinian flag along with its iconic independence symbol on his Twitter timeline. He also used the hashtag #Palestine #SaveSheikhJarrah.

Inter Milan’s Achraf Hakimi shared a striking photo of a Palestinian girl exchanging words with Israeli police after she was arrested.

Famous French player Franck Ribery, who won numerous titles with Bayern Munich, tweeted, #FreePalestine.

Manchester United's Paul Pogba also showed his support for the Palestinian people in a post on social media.

"The world needs peace and love. It will soon be said. Let us all love one another. #PRAYFORPALESTINE," Pogba said on Instagram.

In a Twitter post, Fenerbahce's Mame Thiam quoted a verse from the Quran,

"O humanity! Indeed, Allah’s promise is true. So do not let the life of this world deceive you, nor let the Chief Deceiver deceive you about Allah," Surah Fatir verse 5.

The players of Chile's Primera Division de Chile (Chilean Premier League) expressed their solidarity by wearing the Palestinian keffiyeh before their fixture against Colo-Colo in Santiago on Saturday.

Players of Club Deportivo Palestino wore keffiyehs to show their solidarity Palestine before the match against Colo-Colo in Santiago in 8 May, 2021. (Francisco Longa / Twitter/@CDPalestinoSADP)

Tensions have been running high in the Sheikh Jarrah neighbourhood of East Jerusalem since last week when Israeli settlers swarmed in after an Israeli court ordered the eviction of Palestinian families.

Palestinians protesting on behalf of the residents of Sheikh Jarrah have been targeted by Israeli forces.

Israel occupied East Jerusalem during the 1967 Arab-Israeli war and annexed the entire city in 1980 – a move that hasn't been recognised by the international community.

Source: TRT World