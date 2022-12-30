South Korea has taken steps to limit travellers from mainland China, imposing visa restrictions, testing requirements and limiting flights as Beijing grapples with a surge in Covid-19 infections.

"Until the February next year, those entering (South Korea) from China will be required to undergo a Covid test before and after their arrivals," Seoul's Prime Minister Han Duck-soo said on Friday.

Travellers from China must provide a negative PCR test taken within 48 hours before boarding a plane to South Korea or a negative antigen test within 24 hours before departure.

They will also be required to undergo a PCR test within the first day of their arrival, Han said.

South Korea will also restrict the issuing of short-term visas to Chinese nationals, excluding public officials, diplomats and those with crucial humanitarian and business purposes, until the end of January next year.

Seoul's decision joins a list of growing countries — including Spain, Italy, Malaysia, Japan, India, and the United States — who have announced their own measures, which they say are a bid to avoid importing new coronavirus variants from China.

Monitoring arrivals

Malaysia also said on Friday that it will screen all inbound travellers for fever and test wastewater from aircraft arriving from China for Covid-19.

The Health Ministry is taking preventative measures as the country faces a risk of an influx of coronavirus cases from abroad, Health Minister Zaliha Mustafa said in a statement.

It was not immediately clear when the new measures would take effect.