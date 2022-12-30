A team of excavation experts has successfully restored a 2,000-year-old fountain in southwestern Türkiye, with fresh water flowing anew from the ancient water reservoir.

After four months of dedicated restoration work, the fountain in the ancient city of Kibyra in Golhisar, Burdur will come back to life, after a similar project on the Antonines Fountain in the ancient city of Sagalassos, also found in Burdur.

The restoration was completed with contributions from the Burdur Governorship with an expert team of 17 people, including archaeologists, restorers, and architects.

The fountain features two pools and includes over 150 original architectural fragments found among the ruins on the third terrace of the city.

At least 24 imitation blocks produced from the original type of stone have also been installed.

Visitors to Kibyra, known as the "City of Gladiators" on the UNESCO World Heritage Tentative List, can reach the fountain by walking along a stone step path whose restoration has already been completed.

