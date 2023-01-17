One of the pioneers of the aesthetics of 'data painting', world-famous Turkish media artist Refik Anadol created a new site-specific installation at Davos, aiming to address climate crisis, one of the biggest problems facing humanity.

The data sculpture, which he called "Artificial Realities: Coral", is based on nearly 1 billion images of coral that have been processed with machine learning classification models.

It connects a digital ecosystem of data and a natural environment brimming with countless living ecosystems, aiming to use the potential of both the Metaverse and blockchain economies to alleviate global climate change issues.

"This artwork focuses hundreds of billions of images of underwater flora and fauna to see if there's any chance to reconstruct what we lost in ecosystems," the artist told Anadolu Agency.

"Generative artificial intelligence (AI) reconstructs nearly (entirely) realistic creatures, outputs that hopefully one day can be used underwater to create an ecosystem," he explained.

"Unfortunately, due to climate change, we lost a majority of our coral and the question at the forum is how we can use the arts and science and technology to reconstruct what's been lost."

Stating that the World Economic Forum (WEF) attaches importance to creative AI techniques to address issues like climate change, Anadol said he used cutting-edge algorithms in the project, "probably the most complex artificial intelligence in the world in this field."