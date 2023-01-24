Director Ruben Ostlund's satirical film “Triangle of Sadness”, co-produced by the Turkish Radio and Television Corporation (TRT), has landed three Oscar nominations, including best picture.

Nominations were announced on Tuesday from the academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theater in Beverly Hills, California, by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

“Triangle of Sadness” recently dominated the European Film Awards (EFA), receiving awards for Best Film, Best Director, Best Screenplay and Best Male Performance for actor Zlatko Buri.

The film, which places models and the ultra-rich on a cruise ship, only to find their status suddenly undermined by unexpected events, also captured the Cannes Film Festival's Palme d'Or top prize.

Now, it faces nine challengers for the Academy Awards' best picture: “Everything Everywhere All at Once,” “The Banshees of Inisherin,” “The Fabelmans,” “Tár,” “Top Gun: Maverick,” “Avatar: The Way of Water,” “Elvis,” “All Quiet on the Western Front,” and “Women Talking”.

Of the films, Daniel Scheinert and Daniel Kwan’s “Everything Everywhere All at Once” landed a leading 11 nominations, including nods for Michelle Yeoh and comeback kid Ke Huy Quan.

Alongside best picture, “Triangle of Sadness” has been nominated for best original screenplay and its director Ostlund has been nominated for best director.

While last year’s Oscars were dominated by streaming services — Apple TV+’s “CODA” won best picture and Netflix landed a leading 27 nominations — films that drew moviegoers to multiplexes make up many of this year’s top contenders.

Here is a list of some key nominations at this year's Academy Awards: