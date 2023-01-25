The United Nations' cultural agency, UNESCO, said that it had designated the historical centre of Odessa, a strategic port city on Ukraine's Black Sea coast, a World Heritage in Danger site.

The status, awarded by a UNESCO panel meeting in Paris, is designed to help protect Odessa’s cultural heritage, which has been under threat since Russian attack on Ukraine, and enable access to financial and technical international aid.

Odessa has been bombed several times by Russia since its first attack against Ukraine on February 24, 2022.

In July 2022, part of the large glass roof and windows of Odessa’s Museum of Fine Arts, inaugurated in 1899, were destroyed.

In a statement UNESCO Director General Audrey Azoulay said that Odessa, "free city, world city, legendary port" had made its mark on cinema, literature and the arts and was thus "placed under the strengthened protection of the international community."

"As the war continues, this inscription reflects our collective determination to protect this city from greater destruction," Azoulay said in a statement.

