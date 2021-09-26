Five days of womenswear presentations have dissolved into more online presentations as Milan Fashion Week has begun to tail off, and the fashion crowd has prepared to decamp for Paris.

The excitement of live runway shows, the return of celebrities and the blast of fashion parties energised Italy’s fashion capital for the first time in 19 months, with crowds of young fashion lovers gathering outside of venues to breath the aspiration.

Some fashion brands are cleaning house, pushing out leaner collections, during this season of hopeful relaunch. But any deep change of pace is hard to see.

“I don’t see any kind of change in reality,’’ said the new creative director of Missoni, Alberto Caliri. “It is a bit like someone who says they are giving up fried food, but then in a week is back to eating it again. There is a lot of talk but little action.”

Perhaps some of that is due to the sheer desire to be out in the world again.

Gucci creative director Alessandro Michele said he grows tired of people who see fashion as just clothes and shoes, shoes and clothes, “with limited dignity.”

“Fashion is human handiwork. It has a great storytelling capacity,’’ Michele said.

Highlights from Milan Fashion Week of mostly womenswear collections:

Francesca Liberatore's rites and myths

On this rainy Sunday morning, the fashion crowd filed into a richly upholstered movie theatre for a full-immersion runway show by Francesca Liberatore, combining real models, hologram images and a film projected on the main screen.

The diaphanous looks borrowed richly from the Renaissance, from the flowing trains, puffy sleeves and draping. Organza, ruching and ruffles create a romantic mood, while latex touches bring the looks down to earth.

They included a slit-back coat that lifted with each step and body-hugging trousers.

Organza, representing romance, was constantly grounded by more modern elements. A white organza dress was wrapped over a black minidress. A ruched mini dress becomes poetic with a generous organza skirt in umber and built-in cape in heather blue. A transparent organza coat with a delicate ruffle was paired with matching see-through trousers that were worn over high-waisted panties, leaving the bosom free. Another delicate organza dress appears ripped open, a violent gesture that revealed a black garment below.

Liberatore was eager to resume a live experience to preview her collection, while embracing elements from the digital world that became a critical link with the world during periods of lockdown and isolation.