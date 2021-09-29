Wednesday, September 29, 2021

Algeria begins Sinovac vaccine production

Algeria has started producing the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Chinese firm Sinovac, with production expected to be eight million doses a month.

Prime Minister Aimene Benabderrahmane, who attended the launch of the production process at a factory in the eastern city of Constantine, called it a "big achievement".

Production could be doubled in the North African nation if needed, officials said.

Arrests urged in South Africa's $10M virus fund fraud

South African investigators have called for a former health minister to be punished and a senior official to face criminal charges over a $10 million virus fund scandal.

The damning report from the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) said former health minister Zweli Mkhize oversaw contracts through Digital Vibes, a front company run by his former spokeswoman and personal assistant.

Using money meant to educate the public about how to stay safe during the pandemic, his son Dedani Mkhize bought a Land Cruiser and withdrew "signficant amounts of cash", the report said.

More than 109.15M vaccine jabs administered in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 109.15 million vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunisation drive in January, according to official figures released.

Some 53.76 million people have been given a first dose of a vaccine, while over 44.3 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The ministry recorded 29,386 new cases, 227 fatalities, and 31,018 recoveries over the past day.

US CDC calls for more vaccinations among pregnant women

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has issued a health advisory to increase vaccinations among women who are pregnant, recently pregnant or trying to become pregnant, to prevent serious illness and death.

The CDC said its data showed only 31 percent of pregnant people have been vaccinated. Although more pregnant women are now vaccinated, the CDC said uptake of vaccines for pregnant women has been lower compared to the general population.

The health agency said in August pregnant women should be vaccinated, based on a new analysis that did not show increased risk for miscarriage.

The CDC said in addition to risks of severe illness and death for pregnant people, there is an increased risk of preterm birth in infected individuals.

PAHO says in advanced talks to buy more vaccines

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has said it is in advanced talks with vaccine makers to buy additional shots for its member states to complement bilateral deals, donations, and doses they are receiving via the COVAX mechanism.

PAHO has reached an agreement with Chinese vaccine maker Sinovac, and is expecting to sign new accords soon to buy vaccines with emergency use listing approval from other suppliers for 2021 and 2022, PAHO Director Carissa Etienne said.

The agreement with Sinovac is to buy 8.5 million vaccine doses for 2021 and some 80 million doses next year, said Jarbas Barbosa, assistant director of PAHO, the regional branch of the World Health Organization (WHO).

Merck says research shows its pill works against variants

Laboratory studies have shown that Merck & Co's experimental oral antiviral drug, molnupiravir, is likely to be effective against known variants of the coronavirus, including the dominant, highly transmissible Delta, the company said.

Since molnupiravir does not target the spike protein of the virus — the target of all current vaccines — which defines the differences between the variants, the drug should be equally effective as the virus continues to evolve, said Jay Grobler, head of infectious disease and vaccines at Merck.

YouTube cracks down on anti-vaccine misinformation

YouTube has announced it would remove videos and some high-profile users that falsely claim approved vaccines are dangerous, as social networks seek to crack down on health misinformation around Covid-19 and other diseases.

Video-sharing giant YouTube has already banned posts that spread falsehoods around coronavirus treatments, including ones that share inaccurate claims about vaccines shown to be safe.

Italy reports over 3,200 new cases

Italy has reported 63 deaths against 65 the day before, the Health Ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 3,212 from 2,985.

Italy has registered 130,870 deaths since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the ninth-highest in the world. The country has reported 4.67 million cases to date.

Britain records over 36,700 new cases

Britain has reported 36,722 new cases and 150 more deaths within 28 days of a positive test, official data showed.

The figures compared to 34,526 cases and 167 deaths recorded a day earlier.

Singapore reports highest single-day rise in cases

Singapore's Health Ministry has reported 2,268 new cases, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic.

The country also reported eight new deaths.

France plans to extend state of emergency until next summer

France has plans to extend the state of emergency until next year's summer to deal with the continuing epidemic, government spokesman Gabriel Attal said.

This would mean that the government would keep the power to extend or reinstate restrictive measures such as lockdowns, limits on crowd movements and the health pass that currently is required until November.

Sweden lifts all restrictions

Sweden has lifted all restrictions in the country, announcing that the pandemic has been brought under full control.

The country announced limited restrictions that began on June 1 and ended on September 29, The Public Health Directorate said in a statement

Slovenia suspends J&J vaccine after 20-year-old's death

Slovenia has suspended use of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine while it investigates the death of a 20-year-old woman, as thousands protested against vaccination and anti-virus measures in the small European Union nation.

The suspension will be in place until experts determine whether there was a link between the woman's death from a stroke this week and the vaccine shot she received two weeks earlier, Health Minister Janez Poklukar said.

However, the vaccine’s “benefits continue to outweigh the risks” at this point, Poklukar said.

Vietnam's virus crisis spark shortages among global brands

From shoes and sweaters to car parts and coffee, Vietnam's strict and lengthy coronavirus lockdown has sparked product shortages among worldwide brands such as Nike and Gap which have grown increasingly dependent on the Southeast Asian nation's manufacturers.

While lockdowns are gradually loosening across the country as infections steadily decline, millions of Vietnamese have been under stay-at-home orders for months.

And a complex web of checkpoints and confusing travel permit regulations have made life impossible for truck drivers and businesses trying to move goods across, as well and in and out of, the country.

The delays and restrictions are a major headache for foreign businesses, many of which have pivoted to Southeast Asia from China in recent years — a trend accelerated by the bruising trade war between Washington and Beijing.