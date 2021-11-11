Thursday, November 11, 2021

EU watchdog endorses drugs from Regeneron-Roche, Celltrion

Regeneron-Roche's antibody cocktail, Ronapreve, has been backed by the human medicines committee of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) for treating adults and adolescents who do not require oxygen support and are at high risk of severe disease.

Celltrion's Regkirona, however, has been recommended only for adults with similar conditions.

While the evaluation of formal applications for authorising the medicines is under way, the two drugs are already available to some patients in the European Union as the EMA assisted member states on early use in some cases.

Britain reports 195 deaths

Britain has reported 42,408 new Covid-19 cases and a further 195 deaths from the disease, government figures showed.

Reported cases have now risen for four days in a row, but cases over the last seven days are down 12 percent compared to the previous seven.

Dutch report record daily new cases

The Netherlands has reported a record daily number of new Covid cases, as the government considered reimposing restrictions to curb the spike in infections.

The 16,364 new cases over the previous 24 hours, announced by the RIVM public health institute, smashed the previous record of 12,997 set on December 20 last year.

EU lists rare spinal condition as side-effect of J&J shot

Europe's drug regulator has recommended adding a rare type of spinal inflammation called transverse myelitis as a side-effect of Johnson & Johnson's single-dose Covid-19 vaccine.

Reports of this serious neurological illness was also at the heart of trial halts in the early stages of development for both AstraZeneca and J&J's shots, which are based on similar technology.

Giving updates on the safety of all coronavirus shots, EMA said it was assessing reports of a rare blood condition known as capillary leak syndrome (CLS) following inoculation with Moderna's vaccine.

The EMA said it had recorded six cases of CLS and was assessing all data, but it was not yet clear if there was a causal association between the reports and the vaccine.

In CLS, fluids leak from the smallest blood vessels causing swelling and a drop in blood pressure. The condition has also been studied with vaccines from AstraZeneca and J&J.

Turkey registers 197 deaths

Turkey's Health Ministry has recorded 24,898 new Covid-19 cases, 197 deaths, and 24,360 recoveries over the past day.

Turkey has administered over 118 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines since it launched an immunisation drive in January, according to official figures.

Myanmar rebels lock down town on China border

A Myanmar ethnic rebel group has locked down a town on the porous China border following a Covid-19 spike, it said.

Almost 2,000 cases had been detected in the town of Laiza, said a spokesman for the Kachin Independence Army (KIA), a rebel group that controls swathes of territory bordering China's Yunnan province.

The KIA has imposed a lockdown on the remote town of about 20,000 people since November 2 to contain the outbreak, Colonel Hein Wawm told AFP.

Pakistan vows free vaccination for Afghans at border crossings

Pakistan will provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all Afghans coming into the country, Prime Minister Imran Khan announced.

Khan said his government has assured Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi that Pakistan “will provide all possible humanitarian aid to Afghanistan.”

“We are sending essential food items, emergency medical supplies & winter shelters to provide immediate relief to Afghan ppl.

We will also provide free Covid-19 vaccines to all Afghans travelling across the border into Pak,” he said on Twitter.

WHO: Diabetes problem makes Africa more vulnerable to Covid death

Death rates from Covid-19 infections are much higher in patients with diabetes in Africa, where the number of people with diabetes is growing rapidly, the World Health Organization said.

A WHO analysis of data from 13 African countries found a 10.2 percent case fatality rate in patients with diabetes, compared with 2.5 percent for Covid-19 patients overall.

"Covid-19 is delivering a clear message: fighting the diabetes epidemic in Africa is in many ways as critical as the battle against the current pandemic," said Matshidiso Moeti, WHO regional director for Africa, in a statement.

US announces deal to bring vaccines to conflict zones

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken has announced a deal to bring Covid-19 vaccines into conflict zones, where paltry numbers of people have been inoculated.

In a virtual ministerial meeting on the pandemic on Wednesday, Blinken said the United States had worked with Covax, the international vaccine alliance to support developing nations, on providing the single-dose Johnson & Johnson shots to areas of conflict and other humanitarian distress.

"We're eager for people in these difficult circumstances to get protection against Covid-19 as soon as possible," Blinken said.

"We know the urgency of this fight. We know what we need to do to stop the pandemic. Now, we've got to do it," he said.

Gavi, the public-private partnership that co-leads Covax, said that the United States brokered an agreement to waive indemnification requirements on the Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

Manufacturers have required governments to pay any legal penalties for incidents from vaccination, creating hurdles for poor nations and especially for aid groups operating in conflict zones.

"We warmly welcome the US government's role in helping broker the agreement between J&J and Covax," a Gavi spokesperson said in Geneva.

The spokesperson called on other vaccine manufacturers to join Johnson & Johnson and China's Sinovac in waiving indemnification requirements for humanitarian agencies.

Details on how many doses would be distributed were not immediately announced.

Denmark to impose Covid-19 isolation for travelers from Singapore

Denmark will impose self-isolation requirements on travelers from Singapore, its embassy in the city-state has said, following a surge in coronavirus infections.

Singapore was removed this week from a European Union list of non-EU countries for which travel restrictions should be lifted.

"Singapore is now considered a high risk country for travel to Europe," the embassy of Denmark in Singapore on Thursday posted on Facebook.

The EU's safe list of countries is reviewed every two weeks and is not legally binding on member nations.

Last month, the United States advised citizens against travel to Singapore, raising the alert level to its highest.