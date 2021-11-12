Thursday, November 12, 2021

Europe epicentre of Covid-19 pandemic again

Europe has become the epicentre of the pandemic again, prompting some governments to consider re-imposing unpopular lockdowns in the run-up to Christmas and stirring debate over whether vaccines alone are enough to tame Covid-19.

Europe accounts for more than half of the average 7-day infections globally and about half of latest deaths, according to a Reuters tally, the highest levels since April last year when the virus was at its initial peak in Italy.

Countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Austria and the Czech Republic are taking or planning measures to curb the spread.

In its latest weekly risk assessment, the European Centre for Disease Control agency listed 10 EU countries in its highest category of concern – Belgium, Bulgaria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Hungary, Netherlands, Poland and Slovenia.

UK reports 40,375 more infections

Britain has reported 40,375 more cases of Covid-19 and 145 further deaths within 28 days of a positive test, according to official data.

On a seven-day basis, cases are down 6.5 percent on the week before, while deaths are down 8.9 percent.

Turkey records 23,637 new cases

Turkey's Health Ministry has recorded 23,637 new coronavirus cases, 217 deaths and 25,164 recoveries over the past day.

Germany to bring back free Covid-19 tests

Germany will reintroduce free Covid-19 tests from Saturday, the country's acting health minister Jens Spahn said, as part of measures to hit the brakes on a wave of Covid-19 cases.

The free tests, which were first offered from March as a way to offset a slow vaccine rollout, are being reinstated one month after they were allowed to run out, as the infection rate hit a record for a fifth day running.

Figures from Germany's Robert Koch Institute public health authority earlier showed that 263.7 people out of 100,000 were infected over the last week.

China finds first cases among foreign athletes at Winter Olympics test events

China has reported the first Covid-19 cases among foreign athletes at preparatory events for the upcoming Beijing 2022 Winter Games, as stringent measures being put in place to control any outbreaks are put to the test.

Two lugers of the same nationality tested positive, said Huang Chun, an official of the Games organising committee.

Turkic Council to donate 2.5M vaccines to Africa

The Turkic Council will be donating 2.5 million coronavirus vaccine doses to Africa, including 2 million from Turkey, the country's president said on Friday.

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, along with the other leaders of the Turkic Council, held a press conference on Democracy and Freedom Island off Istanbul.

AstraZeneca makes over $1B in Q3 vaccine sales

AstraZeneca is counting on new orders to move its Covid-19 vaccine to "modest profitability" after the shot made a small contribution to earnings in the third quarter and achieved $1.05 billion in sales for the three-month period.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker, which vowed not to make a profit from the vaccine during the pandemic, this week unveiled plans to set up a separate unit to focus on its coronavirus efforts.

Its vaccine will remain not-for-profit for low-income nations as it moves to earning modest profits from new orders from richer countries.

China administers 2.364B vaccine doses

China has administered about 8.5 million doses of Covid-19 vaccines on November 11, bringing the total number of doses administered to 2.364 billion, data from the National Health Commission showed.

Czechs report over 10,000 new daily cases for third time in week

The Czech Republic has reported 10,395 new cases, surpassing 10,000 for the third time this week, Health Ministry data showed.