CULTURE
3 MIN READ
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies aged 88
The Zambia-born novelist Wilbur Smith's novels sold over 140 million copies worldwide in more than thirty languages.
Bestselling author Wilbur Smith dies aged 88
Smith chronicled dramatic adventures on the African continent, creating internationally-acclaimed fiction. / AFP Archive
November 14, 2021

Internationally acclaimed author Wilbur Smith has died at age 88 after a decades-long career in writing.

The novelist unexpectedly passed away at his home in South Africa on Saturday, according to statements released on the Wilbur Smith Books website, as well as by his publishers Bonnier Books UK.

"Global bestselling author Wilbur Smith died unexpectedly this afternoon at his Cape Town home after a morning of reading and writing with his wife Niso by his side," the statements read.

The cause of death was not revealed.

His office thanked "millions of fans across the world who cherished his incredible writing and joined us all on his amazing adventures".

'Larger than life'

Born in Zambia in 1933 to a British family, Smith was also a big game hunter, having grown up experiencing the forest, hills and savannah of Africa on his parents' ranch.

Recommended

He contracted cerebral malaria when he was just one-year-and-half, an ailment so serious there were fears he would be brain damaged if he survived.

"It probably helped me because I think you have to be slightly crazy to try to earn a living from writing," he later reflected.

Smith "leaves behind him a treasure-trove of novels," including unpublished co-authored books, according to a managing director at Bonnier Books.

With 49 titles under his belt and over 140 million copies sold worldwide in more than thirty languages, Smith’s adventure stories took readers from tropical islands to the jungles of Africa and even Ancient Egypt and World War II.

He also used his vast experiences outside of Africa, in places like Switzerland and rural Russia, to help create his fictional worlds.

Several of his books were made into films, including "Shout at the Devil," 1976.

Kevin Conroy Scott, his literary agent for the past decade, described him as "an icon, larger than life" and said his "knowledge of Africa, and his imagination knew no limitations".

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
India imposes security restrictions in Ladakh after clashes
Trump lashes out at Jimmy Kimmel as comedian brands alleged govt pressure ‘anti-American’
Saudi Arabia's grand mufti, Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Abdullah al-Sheikh, dies
Turkish first lady showcases Anatolia’s heritage, calls for global action on Gaza
How a Turkish aid agency is helping children in Somalia with education and social initiatives
Disney reinstates Jimmy Kimmel show after backlash over Charlie Kirk monologue
Dembele becomes first Black Muslim to claim the Ballon d’Or
Türkiye’s Gobeklitepe to be showcased in Germany with a special exhibition in 2026
Pop icon Dua Lipa sacks manager over smear campaign against pro-Palestinian band Kneecap
Stolen, sold, melted: The tragic fate of Pharaoh Amenemope’s 3,000-year-old bracelet
Calls for Israel boycott grow as celebrities, artists speak out on Gaza
France hosts UNESCO conference honouring Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov
What is the Silvan Inscription, and why is Israel desperately seeking to acquire it from Türkiye?
By Zeynep Conkar
'No Music for Genocide': Over 400 singers, artists worldwide join boycott against Israel
Türkiye’s Pera Museum marks 20 years with exhibitions that transcend borders
By Melis Alemdar
Turkish pianist Fazil Say dismayed by pro-Israel bias within Western classical music institutions