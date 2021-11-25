Jon Batiste is leading the Grammy nominations in a best album field that spanned rap to jazz music and embraced newcomers like teen sensation Olivia Rodrigo and veteran Tony Bennett alike.

Batiste and Justin Bieber will compete for the top prize - album of the year – along with Rodrigo, Billie Eilish, R&B artist Doja Cat, singer-songwriter H.E.R, rapper Kanye West, Bennett's collaboration with Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and rapper Lil Nas X.

The Grammys, the highest honors in the music industry, will be handed out at a ceremony in Los Angeles on January 31.

Nominees in each of the top three categories – album, song and record of the year – were increased to 10 from eight for the first time.

"Adding more nominees is a way to cast a wider net for more music, more artists and more genres," Recording Academy chief executive Harvey Mason Jr. said, announcing the change on Tuesday.

READ MORE: Jon Batiste leads Grammy nominations list

Eilish ("Happier Than Ever"), Rodrigo ("Drivers License"), Bieber ("Peaches") and Batiste ("Freedom") were among the 10 nominees for record of the year, along with Swedish band Abba's new comeback single, "I Still Have Faith in You."

Swift, an 11-time Grammy winner, snagged a best album nod for her best-selling "Evermore" but was shut out of the other races, disappointing fans who felt she had been snubbed.

"NO PROBLEMS TODAY JUST CHAMPAGNE," Swift tweeted. "SO stoked evermore has been honored like this."