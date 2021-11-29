Virgil Abloh, the artistic director of Louis Vuitton's menswear collection, has died at the age of 41 after battling cancer for several years.

The top US fashion designer died on Sunday, the fashion and luxury house's French owners LVMH announced.

"We are all shocked by this terrible news. Virgil was not only a genius designer, a visionary, but also a man with a beautiful soul and great wisdom," LVMH chief executive Bernard Arnault said in a statement.

The group said he had been "battling privately" against cancer for several years.

His untimely death at the peak of his career sent shockwaves across the globe. Tributes poured in from rival design houses but also actors and sportspeople for a man seen as a deeply humane visionary.

'King of luxury streetwear'

The king of luxury streetwear, Abloh had established himself within a few years as one of the most sought-after designers in the world.